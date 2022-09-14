Heidi Klum Masters Color Blocking in a Puma Midi Dress & Red Patent Leather Boots on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Set

Heidi Klum arrived on set for “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. today looking extremely vibrant. A lover of expressive hues, the model wore a midi-length color blocked Puma dress fitted with sturdy shoulder straps.

With bright yellow on top and dark purple on the bottom, Klum’s garment was striped and stitched in red, making for a whimsical pairing of colors.

Heidi Klum is seen in Pasadena, California. 13 Sep 2022. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The former “Victoria’s Secret” Angel wore futuristic mirrored sunnies, also in purple, and carried around a red purse with gold hardware to match the zig-zag stitching in her ensemble. Beyond that, Klum accessorized minimally, popping on a few silver rings and chunky gold hoops. The fashionable figure styled her blond tresses down in a wind-swept way with lengthy front-facing bangs, while her features were accentuated with natural tones.

Related Winnie Harlow and Usain Bolt Headline Puma's Powerful Return to NYFW Breanna Stewart's Puma Stewie 1 Signature Shoe Drops This Week Vince Camuto's 'Invincible' Campaign Is All About Boots for Fall '22

Still keeping things bright, Klum zipped up knee-high stiletto style boots in a shiny vinyl red. The sharp shoes were fitted with pointed toes and a lean silhouette that elevated the former “Project Runway” judge’s ensemble further.

Heidi Klum is seen in Pasadena, California. 13 Sep 2022. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

The “Making the Cut” host is not always in slick boots however. In recent years, Klum’s shoe lineup, on and off duty, has included sleek boots and strappy sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, and R13. When the occasion calls for it, Klum has been seen in pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, and Femme LA among other well known brands. Klum’s career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes. The German-American began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated, and even Givenchy.

Heidi Klum is seen in Pasadena, California. 13 Sep 2022. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

PHOTOS: See Heidi Klum’s best red carpet style moments.