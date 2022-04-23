Heidi Klum Goes Monochrome in All-Black Leather & Pointy Pumps for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Arrival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum shows how to make a sleek statement in leather. The “Making the Cut” judge and host was spotted while arriving at the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles yesterday afternoon.

Heidi Klum in a head-to-toe black leather look while arriving at the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on April 22, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Klum wore an all-black leather look, including a cropped jacket that featured silver hardware and a structured lapel that felt rugged yet tidy. The TV presenter opted for a black top underneath that had a plunging neckline but aligned with her chic monochromatic ensemble. She also donned a pair of cropped leather trousers with a skinny leg and silver zippers.

Klum opted to carry a black Dolce & Gabbana handbag, black oversized cat-eye sunglasses, chunky silver hoops and a metallic belt chain.

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s black pointy pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

To finish off her look, the “Chai Tea” singer slipped on a pair of black pumps. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and had a pointed-toe design.

When it comes to Klum and her clothing tastes, she tends to fancy trendy and modern silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a red and yellow checkerboard outfit with transparent PVC heels while arriving at the “America’s Got Talent” set.

The former “Project Runway” host and judge is known for creating her own lane within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like INC, Skims and Jordache. And in 2017, she launched her own clothing line in collaboration with the German retailer Esmara, which was a line of affordably priced statement pieces.

