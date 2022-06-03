Heidi Klum Celebrates 49th Birthday With a Green Theme & Glam Monochromatic Style Moments

Heidi Klum turned 49 yesterday and celebrated the occasion with an entirely green birthday party.

Taking to Instagram, Klum gave fans a glimpse of the festivities, which included balloons, flowers, dancing, and guests decked out in various shades of green. For the special night, the “American’s Got Talent” judge wore multiple green outfits.

In one photo, she can be seen kissing her husband Tom Kaulitz in a mini dress and embellished sandals set atop a sky-high stiletto heel. Meanwhile, other snaps inside the party show the former Victoria’s Secret Angel sporting a longer, semi-sheer look.

Klum’s brother-in-law, Bill Kaulitz, also took to social media to document the occasion, sharing a slideshow of photos. The Tokio Hotel singer captioned the post: “A neon green Chateau Birthday night to remember 💚 I love you so much @heidiklum ❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAUS ❣️❣️❣️❣️”

Known for her love of bright colors, the mother-of-four wore a neon yellow gown with thigh-high black boots and matching opera gloves to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards last month and a Kelley green sequined Dolce & Gabbana suit to the kick-off event for “America’s Got Talent” season 17 in April.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard