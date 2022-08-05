Heidi Klum Gets Chicly Tropical in Jungle-Print Bikini & Matching Hat for Boardwalk Dance

Heidi Klum has moved through the summer season with chic printed bikinis. And yesterday was no different in a video she shared on Instagram; the model is seen skipping and dancing to Gene Kelly’s “Good Morning.”

The “America’s Got Talent” judge was wearing a tropical-inspired bikini that included a whimsical leaf print that wasn’t oversaturated in colors as it was in black and white. It used the jungle print without incorporating a dominate color palette.

Bikinis are a must-have for the summer season, as they allow the body to breathe while offering support and necessary coverage.

The supermodel matched her bikini with a printed wide-brim hat that she held, as she moved back and forth on the screen. The wide brim was a great usage of an accessory for her bikini because the majority of the white hat had black spots trickling over the front and sides of the hat, similar to the print of the swimsuit.

She also wore black matte sunglasses with a cat-eye frame over her eyes to go along with the bikini. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel made great choices with these accessories as they were cohesive with the shaded palette.

She wore her signature dirty blond hair down in simple waves over her shoulders and chose to leave jewelry off.

Although she walked without shoes and went barefoot on the boardwalk, a pair of flip-flops or white sandals would have been a great choice because of their versatility and practicality for exploring landscapes outside of the water and sand.

