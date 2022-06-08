Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara Dance Together in Stylish Outfits For America’s Got Talent Promo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara shook it off in sparkles in front of an “America’s Got Talent” banner on Instagram.

Klum posted a boomerang video on Instagram of the pair dancing in style. The America’s Got Talent judges mirrored each other shaking their hips in sequin ensembles.

Vergara slipped into a jumpsuit that featured a strapless sweetheart neckline and a jewel encrusted top. The bottom half of the one piece featured black wide leg trousers that draped all the way down to her feet and covered her footwear. The pants also boasted a flowing silver fringe that lined the seams of the pants.

Though Vergara’s footwear was not visible she tends to opt for sky-high sandals and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi.

In the video, Klum added a pop of color to the mix. The model sported a long sleeved mini dress. The look featured a pink and green floral pattern with a shiny sparkle gloss. She matched the bodycon dress with a pair of platinum leather heels. The shoes featured straps that ran across her toe bed and around her ankles.

Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” premiered on May 31 on NBC. Klum and Vergara serve as judges on the competition series alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

