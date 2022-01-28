Heidi Klum Plaid Mini Dress Gets a Grunge Twist With Fishnet Tights & Extra-Chunky Platform Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum gives a lesson in matching patterns with her latest look. The model posted a photoset on Instagram today that showed her wearing a stunning ensemble that fits the model’s aesthetic.

For the outfit, Klum opted for a matching plaid Alice + Olivia puffer jacket and turtleneck dress that shows off her knack for eye-catching prints. She accessorized with a pair of sleek sunglasses and edgy fishnet tights.

To complete everything, Klum opted for a pair of black platform boots that gave the getup a slight grunge elevation. The boots came up to her calf and incorporated a zipper and shoelaces tied to the top.

Klum has a trendy and unique sartorial aesthetic that prompts her to wear pieces that provide her with a multitude of versatility when it comes to fit and design. For example, she’s a big fan of matching pieces and eye-catching patterns that emphasize color, and she also has an affinity for structured tailoring, like her hot pink suit. For shoes, the model gravitates towards sleek pointy pumps and tall boots.

The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge has made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for Liz Claiborne, Marc Jacobs and Victoria’s Secret. Klum was also an Angel for Victoria’s Secret and hosted the label’s famous fashion shows in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

