Heidi Klum Gets Edgy at ‘AGT’ in Mesh Corset, Leather Jacket, Biker Shorts and Buckled Booties

Heidi Klum proved biker shorts can even be styled with edgy pieces.

The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host arrived for the “America’s Got Talent” live show in Los Angeles on Wednesday. To the set, she wore a cropped black leather jacket over a mesh corset top. Her top featured buckles across the bodice and black leather details. She added black Dolce & Gabbana biker shorts to the outfit for an unexpected twist. Klum accessorized the chic look with black aviator sunglasses as well as a black D&G purse.

Klum arrives for “America’s Got Talent” on Aug. 10 in LA. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

Klum added a pair of black leather booties to complete her look. She wore pointed-toe booties with several buckles strapped across the footwear. The booties featured a stiletto heel reaching at least 4 inches.

Klum arrives for “America’s Got Talent” on Aug. 10 in LA. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The star was followed by her fellow “AGT” costar Sofia Vergara, who joined her alongside Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell on the show’s judging panel. The “Modern Family” alum wore an orange floral crinkled georgette dress by Zimmermann with light brown platform sandals.

Klum recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl.

Click through the gallery for Klum’s best red carpet looks over the years.