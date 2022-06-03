Derek Hough’s Fiance Hayley Erbert Relives a Chic Slowmo Style Moment Ahead of Engagement Annoucement

Prior to announcing her engagement to Derek Hough on Thursday, Hayley Erbert posted a photo of herself at the recent premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick.” Taking to Instagram, the dancer and influencer shared a short video where she’s seen in a chic look.

“Just a little Slowmo moment at the Top Gun premiere,” she captioned the clip. For the red carpet event, the 27-year-old opted for a flowing, olive green midi dress with short sleeves and a plunging neckline that gave way to a sultry corseted waist design. On her feet, she donned strappy, nude leather sandals featuring a glossy patent finish and a high stiletto heel.

She accessorized her ensemble with a shoulder bag and silver hoop earrings. Erbert attended the premiere with Hough, who looked dapper in a polo shirt tucked into white trousers and classic brown leather horsebit loafers. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum also wore a watch and sunglasses.

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough at the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in San Diego, Calif. on May 4, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Now, the pair, who have been dating for over six years, have revealed that they’re engaged. Both announced the news on Instagram today, with the caption: “It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever ♥️.” According to reports, the proposal took place at their home, with the help of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events, last Monday.

“Derek surprised her and got her out of the house for the afternoon. He wanted their home transformed,” Troy Williams told People. “They’re an adventurous couple and have seen such big moments, but their home is their sanctuary and it’s where they fell even more in love.”