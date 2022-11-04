×
Hayden Panettiere Commands Attention in Bold Red Saint Laurent Minidress & Pumps for amfAR Los Angeles Gala 2022

By Chelsea Avila
Hayden Panettiere made an entrance in a vibrant red Saint Laurent blazer minidress as she walked the carpet at the 2022 amfAR Los Angeles Gala held at the Pacific Design Center on Thursday.

Clad in signature Laurent padded shoulders, the thigh-skimming dress featured a peaked lapel neckline and a double-breasted silhouette. Six buttons fell along the front bodice of the blazer dress with only two buttons pressed along one side of her waist.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Hayden Panettiere attends 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Hayden Panettiere attends 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 3.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Panettiere amped up the wool, tailored dress with ultra-sheer black tights, platform open-toe black sandals and a studded black handle clutch adding just one touch of embellishment to the look. The almond-toe platform sandals not only gave the actress natural stature, but also featured a delicate ankle strap paired beautifully with the tights.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Hayden Panettiere attends 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Hayden Panettiere attends 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 3.
CREDIT: Getty Images

As for the glamour, her manicure mimicked the exact hue of the dress as she kept her nails at finger-tip length with a candy-apple nail polish color. Panettiere went with a bold smoky eye shadow blend and a soft pink glossed lip.

This is the 12th consecutive gala for amfAR Gala, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure in support of AIDS research. Annually, celebrities lend their star power to raise awareness for the cause.

Along with the “Nashville” alum, notable guests included Kimora Lee Simmons, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyga, Madison Beer and more. Singer Kelly Rowland was honored with the amfAR Award of Courage.

PHOTOS: amfAR Gala 2022 Los Angeles Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals

