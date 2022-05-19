Harry Styles Makes a Statement in Comfy, Striped Onesie & Vans Sneakers For ‘Today’ Performance

Harry Styles loves a jumpsuit. The star hit the stage for “Today’s” Citi Summer Concert Series in New York on Thursday to perform new songs from his upcoming album, “Harry’s House.”

For the performance, the “As It Was” singer wore a striped neon yellow, brown and black one-piece jumpsuit by JW Anderson. The flare bottoms gave way for his black Vans low-top sneakers to show.

During the set, he sang his newest hit single off “Harry’s House,” “As It Was,” along with new track “Boyfriends.” The former One Direction member also performed 2019 singles “Watermelon Sugar” and “Golden,” as well as additional new songs “Late Night Talking” and “Daylight.”

Harry Styles performs on the ‘Today’ Summer Concert Series at Rockefeller Center in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

Styles told “Today Show” hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly that he chose his onesie outfit for the early morning and rainy outdoor performance because it was comfortable.

The last time he wore a jumpsuit was at Coachella Music Festival last month in California. He took the stage in a custom multicolored sequin jumpsuit by Gucci. The garment was inspired by a womenswear look from the brand’s “Love Parade” collection.

Harry Styles performing at Coachella in Indio, Calif., on April 15, 2022. CREDIT: HS/MEGA Another memorable jumpsuit moment came in April after Styles could be seen starring in the music video for “As It was,” wearing a red glittering jumpsuit. The custom look was made by designer Arturo Obegero and it created a 212% shopping surge for “Men’s Jumpsuits,” according to Love the Sales, a global fashion marketplace tracking demand and sales data, at the time.

“Harry’s House” debuts on May 20.

For more of Harry Styles statement-making outfits through the years, click through the gallery.