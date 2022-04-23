Harry Styles & Lizzo Take the Coachella Stage in Matching Gucci Feather Coats, Shiny Pants & Boots

Lizzo joined Harry Styles on stage at Coachella Friday night in Indio, Calif., to help kick off the second weekend of the annual music festival in the California desert.

The dynamic duo, who performed Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive” and the One Direction hit “What Makes You Beautiful,” both wore feather-embellished coats by Gucci, with Lizzo in an orange look and Styles in a pink version. The hitmakers also matched in hot pink outfits complete with iridescent pants that shimmered as they sang to each other and pranced around on stage.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, is likely wearing another Gucci look as he did for last weekend’s show when he brought out Shania Twain to perform her hit “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” Styles, who has starred in Gucci campaigns and attended the 2019 Met Gala with creative director Alessandro Michele, wore a sequin-covered jumpsuit with a black feathered coat and shiny black patent leather boots.

This isn’t the first time Lizzo and Styles have taken the stage together. The award-winning pals performed Lizzo’s ‘Juice” in Miami Beach in 2020. Early Saturday morning, Lizzo, 33, took to Instagram to share a selfie they took together, writing “Proud of you @harrystyles. Thank u for having me 🥺.”

Harry Styles performing in a sequin-covered v-neck jumpsuit and shiny black boots at Coachella in Indio, Calif., on April 15, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Harry Styles and Shania Twain perform together at Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA on April 15, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA



