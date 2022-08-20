×
Harry Styles Gets Colorful in Peekaboo Crochet Top & Vans Sneakers With Olivia Wilde on Date Night at Rubirosa Restaurant

By Amina Ayoud
Celebrity Sightings In New York City – August 18, 2022
Gucci’s Ha Ha Ha Collection With Harry Styles
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Harry Styles and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde made fashionable floral statements at Rubirosa restaurant yesterday night in New York.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer leaned into bold patterns and a wild color scheme, opting for a cream crochet top with a plunging neckline. The see-through, long-sleeve shirt was crocheted into a floral design dappled with bright purple, orange, and yellow that made it pop.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were seen leaving Rubirosa Italian Restaurant in SoHo on August 18, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: GC Images

The pop star rounded out the outfit with taupe trousers, the hem rolled up slightly. Styles is no stranger to fashion, the singer having worked closely with brands like Gucci in order to refine his eclectic ’70s meets bohemian style of dress. The brand partnership is a match made in heaven given the “Harry’s House” singer’s proclivity towards vibrant hues and whimsical patterns.

Wilde also wore bright colors, the actress slipping into a sleek bright blue maxi skirt dotted with a fun floral pattern. The “Her” star paired the skirt with a black tee, which she tucked in, and dainty gold jewelry.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were seen leaving Rubirosa Italian Restaurant in SoHo on August 18, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: GC Images

The pair wore white low-top sneakers, Wilde donning Adidas with their signature Three Stripes branding, while Style laced up Vans. Both sneakers are classics, each label known for their casual and athletic styles. Vans is synonymous with skater culture, the  company creating sneakers that were meant to be beaten up like the ones the pop star wore. For Adidas, basketball and the legendary brand go hand in hand, allowing athletes and casual sneaker fans to step out in style.

Step into these classic white low-top sneakers.

Puma Carina Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75

Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100

PHOTOS: See Gucci’s ’70s-inspired collection with Harry Styles.

