Harper Beckham Twins with Her Mother Victoria Beckham in Black Lace Dress & Nike Dunk Low Sneakers

Harper Beckham joined her mother Victoria Beckham and father David Beckham, along with her brothers Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz in attending Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show today. The Beckham clan were snapped leaving their hotel and after the show, Harper and her mother twinning in all-black ensembles.

Alongside her mother, Harper wore a pleated and lace-lined gown with a high-waisted trouser moment. The one-piece featured a skirt and a fitted top creating a visually dynamic silhouette. The youngest of four carried a Victoria Beckham chain leather pouch bag under her arm, matching her mother.

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham are seen on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: GC Images

For footwear, Harper took a more casual route than her mother, lacing up chunky low-top black and white Nike Dunk Low “Panda” sneakers to contrast the dainty dress.

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham are seen on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Victoria was clad in a black maxi dress with exaggerated sleeves and ruching down the middle that created an interesting textural element. The fashion designer wore black sunglasses, and the same clutch her daughter wore, but in a slightly larger silhouette. Adding to the drama, Victoria stepped into wedge heel sock boots in matt black to complete her look.

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham are seen on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel.

