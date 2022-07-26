Hannah Waddingham Beams in Blue Bandage Dress & Glossy Heels With RuPaul on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hannah Waddingham beamed in blue.

The “Ted Lasso” star hit “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night. RuPaul served as a guest host on the late-night show, talking with Waddingham about everything from being in the “Hocus Pocus” sequel to her Emmy nomination for her role on “Ted Lasso.” She wore a light blue midi dress for the occasion. Her dress featured thick straps and a bandage style material. She added silver hoop earrings as well as a chunky ring to her late-night look.

Waddingham on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on July 25. CREDIT: ABC

The actress slipped into a classic pair of shoes for her appearance. She wore black patent leather pumps with her dress that featured a pointed toe. Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. The timeless style of shoe often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Other than Waddingham, celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn the style.

Waddingham and RuPaul on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on July 25. CREDIT: ABC

Much like this look, Waddingham’s formal and red carpet style has proven to be stylish and eye-catching. Her recent ESPYS ensemble also followed this rule of thumb. For the award show, the “Game of Thrones” actress wore a royal blue halter neck sleeveless jumpsuit paired with black strappy platform sandals.

