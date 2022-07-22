Hannah Waddingham Upgrades Loungewear in Thong Sandals for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Arrival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham smartly arrived in comfortable clothes as she arrived on Thursday to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studious in Los Angeles.

The actress embraced a palette of light blues, keeping her outfit cohesive. She wore a blue boyfriend button-down top with rolled sleeves over a black T-shirt with a rounded V-neck that cut into her bust. Boyfriend shirts are not only comfortable for their oversized appeal, but they can be versatile and elevate a simple top.

The “Game of Thrones” actress’ matching blue lounge pants had a black stripe down the side. The pants looked extremely cozy, as they buttoned around her waist but the rest of the fabric was loose around her legs.

Hannah Waddingham is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles on July 21, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Her accessories included a pair of wide-framed sunglasses with a brown lens that complemented her on-the-go look. Her blond hair wafted in the wind, which blended with the loose aesthetic of the attire. She finished her accessories off with a tan tote bag.

She completed the look with comfortable, flat footwear. Her thong sandals incorporated chic bronzed straps around a brown midsole and white rubber outsole.

