Halsey Gets Daring in See-Through Skirt, Asymmetrical Top & Pointy Pumps for Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. Paris Fashion Week Party

Beyoncé hosted a party in partnership with Tiffany & Co. at Yoyo Palais De Tokyo on Oct. 4, celebrating the end of another season of Paris Fashion Week. Halsey, along with many other celebrities and fashion icons, was invited to the bash.

After attending the Chanel spring 2023 runway show on Tuesday morning in oversized denim cargos, Halsey flipped a switch and opted for a daring all-black look. On top, Halsey sported an asymmetrical spaghetti strap crop top. On bottom, the founder of About-Face Beauty wore a sheer maxi skirt layered over a black undergarment.

Halsey attends the Tiffany & Co Beyonce Party as part of Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Getty Images For Tiffany&Co

The music artist carried a black Givenchy mini Kenny bag. The bag had a satin finish with sparkling G Cube chain handles and a 4G padlock on the front. She dazzled a collection of rings and earrings and shook things up slightly with her iconic pixie cut by slicking it down with a side part. Halsey added a subtle pop of color with green eye shadow and rosy blushed cheeks, and added shimmer to her whole body, most noticeably on her legs and stomach.

Halsey attends the Tiffany & Co Beyoncé’s Party at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

The mother of one opted for a pair of black pointed-toe pumps to elevate her look, with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The pointy black toe is a classic style that has continuously popped up during fashion week both in boots and pumps.

Halsey attended shows throughout the week including Chanel, Givenchy and ERD. Her Givenchy look was another all-black look featuring the iconic black shark lock leather boots, mini shorts and a long leather trench coat.

PHOTOS: Halsey’s Sleek Style Statements Through the Years