Halsey Sees Red in Renaissance-Inspired Gown & Thigh-High Boots at Vivienne Westwood Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show

Doused in red, Halsey sat front row at Vivienne Westwood’s spring 2023 show in an asymmetrical gown evoking Renaissance styling in modernized fashion with coordinating footwear.

The “Be Kind” singer’s dress consisted of an artistically draped bodice with long sleeves that traveled over the shoulder, creating a high neckline. The bottom half of the garment was much like the top, featuring skillful drapery and an asymmetrical hem that gave way to a dramatic side slit.

Halsey attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Halsey slipped on red leather gloves that offered the ensemble a sophisticated look, the glossy texture contrasting the matt nature of dress’ fabric. The pop musician and About-Face owner carried a shiny mini bag with gold hardware and punctuated her look with a bold red lip.

Never one to shy away from bold hues, Halsey flattered her feet in sharp thigh-high patent leather boots that offered the star height, thanks to the stiletto style heels they boasted. The thigh-highs played proportionately with the gown’s asymmetrical draped hem.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a lengthy leg-climbing look. Commonly made of a polished shiny leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, along with dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

