Halsey Takes Debuts New Retro Mullet & Low Rise Leather Pants Onstage With Machine Gun Kelly

By Allie Fasanella
Halsey hit the stage with Machine Gun Kelly to perform a duet of their song “Forget Me Too” last night at his concert at The Forum in Los Angeles. The guest appearance saw the Grammy-nominated artist not only debut a bold, belly-baring outfit but a new mullet, too.

Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly performing a duet at his concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on July 13, 2022.
CREDIT: Chris Polk/Variety

Halsey paired a statement-making white cropped T-shirt that read “Corporate Rock Wh*re” with low-slung black leather pants featuring lace-up detailing. The 27-year-old “So Good” singer completed her edgy look with some black platform boots boasting a chunky lug-sole heel. The About-Face Beauty founder also accessorized with dangly earrings and striking eye makeup.

Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly share a hug on stage after their performance together.
CREDIT: Chris Polk/Variety

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly, 32, sported his own eye-catching look during the performance. The “Mainstream Sellout” rocker donned a black graphic tee featuring a design that appears to be him with blue crystals coming out of his head and baggy white pants with eyes and writing throughout. He topped things off with a trendy black trucker hat with white writing and a pearl-embellished necklace.

Prior to the concert, Halsey took to Instagram to show off her new retro-inspired hairstyle. Posting a video of her look, she wrote: “Return of my mullet. and the nineties-vibes-only red and blue makeup combo. made by color mixing eye paints and lip paints 🤍.

Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Halsey’s style statements through the years.

