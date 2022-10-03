Halsey Gets Edgy in Knit Top, Necktie Miniskirt & Thigh-High Boots for Enfants Riches Deprimes Show at Paris Fashion Week

Halsey took a punk approach to her latest Paris Fashion Week event.

The “Bad at Love” singer attended the Enfants Riches Deprimes runway show on Sunday during Paris Fashion Week. She went with an edgier look for the show, wearing a cropped red sweater vest with a few embellishments added. She paired her top with a miniskirt made up of various colored neckties. Her skirt was also accessorized, this time with a silver chain. Of course, that’s not where the accessories ended. She wore a black choker necklace with a cross, drop earrings, and black leather opera gloves to add her personal twist on the look.

Halsey attends the Enfants Riches Deprimes show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2. CREDIT: Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Halsey went with black thigh-high boots for her footwear. Her leather boots featured a pointed toe and a slouchier silhouette. Just the day before, she attended Vivienne Westwood’s PFW show wearing the same style of shoes with a pointed toe and patent leather finish, only this time in a bright red shade to match the rest of her look.

Halsey attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 01, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Sing 2” actress coordinates her outfits with similarly colored pumps and sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Other favorites include platform and combat boots by brands like Valentino, Prada and Giambattista, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, she can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Adidas, Converse and Allbirds.

