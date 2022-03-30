×
Halsey Goes Sky-High in 6-Inch Heels With 2 Different Dresses for Oscars Parties

By Hanna McNeila
Halsey brought the drama to the Oscars weekend parties with a blue bustier and swooping sleeves.

The musician posed for her stylist Law Roach’s camera wearing a sapphire blue dress featuring a bustier top with a sweetheart neckline and ruffled pleats. The fitted top ran into a mermaid-style skirt that draped down to her feet. The dress also featured embellished seams that ran across the top of the dress and horizontally down the skirt.

The “Eastside” singer wore tulle gloves with polka dot stitching and dramatic ruffled detailing.  She also accessorized with large rings on either hand as well as a pair of drop earrings, a sparkly diamond choker and a light blue-hued jewel-encrusted clutch.

The 27-year-old elevated the look with a pair of Jimmy Choo “Max” platform pumps. The shoes featured a metallic silver glitter exterior to polish off her classy evening look; they incorporated a 6-inch heel as well as a thick strap across the footbed and ankles. They retail for $975 on Jimmychoo.com.

jimmy choo max platform sandals 150, silver glitter, ankle strap, stiletto heel, peep toe
Jimmy Choo’s Max platform.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

“There’s always a second dress….” Roach captioned the video, which he shared Monday. The blue dress by Rami Kadi was one of two looks Halsey debuted. The pop star also had on a black lace Dolce & Gabbana dress with matching platform sandals set on 6-inch heels.

halsey in docle and gabbana lace lingerie inspired dress and sandals, 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by editor Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, CA. © OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com. 27 Mar 2022 Pictured: Halsey. Photo credit: OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA842598_048.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Halsey wears Dolce & Gabbana at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022.
CREDIT: OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEG
When it comes to her typical style, Halsey is not afraid to turn a few heads. When hitting formal events, she sports gowns from brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Collina Strada, Marc Jacobs and Peter Pilotto. She has also cut her teeth in the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for brands like DKNY and ModCloth.

When off the clock, she is typically seen wearing looks that mix many different aesthetics, with her main being grunge-inspired silhouettes and relaxed, oversized garments. She is often seen sporting styles like edgy dresses, baggy jeans, vividly printed separates and slouchy leisurewear.

Her shoe style falls in line with the current trends while also beckoning to previous eras like the ’90s, including designs like platforms, fun sneakers and cowboy boots. Halsey also has an affinity for fuzzy outerwear when it gets chiller out. 

Flip through the gallery to see Halsey’s sleek style statements through the years. 

