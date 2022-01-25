Halsey’s Fashion Evolution Includes Punk Rock Influences and Bold Glamour

Halsey is a singer and songwriter who has acquired a huge fan base over the years and increased her influence in music and in fashion. The singer is a style chameleon who has embraced punk influences to edgy high-fashion.And plenty of bold colors.

The performer loves leather jackets and chunky boots from brands like Dr. Martens and Naked Wolfe. Halsey’s Instagram of 27 million followers showcases how her style did a complete turnaround while she was pregnant with her baby boy with Alev Aydin, Ender Ridley, who was born July 14.

Halsey performing at Hot 99.5’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at the Capital One Arena on Dec. 10, 2007. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA In 2007, Halsey performed at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert on Dec. 10 in an outfit that showcased her love of color and patterns. She wore a lime green pleated mini skirt with a long-sleeve black tee. The shirt featured various colorful images of what appear to be hearts. On her feet were chunky Dr. Martens boots in black leather.

Halsey at Heathrow Airport in London on Aug. 4, 2015. CREDIT: Will / MEGA Fast forward to nearly 10 years later. Halsey headed into London’s Heathrow Airport on Aug. 4, 2015 in grunge style. The singer wore ripped blue jeans with black leather ankle boots to match her floral-embroidered biker jacket. The white T-shirt by Hannah Beth Fincham was emblazoned with “I’m The Architect Of My Own Disaster” inside a heart of roses.

Halsey at the Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 22, 2016. CREDIT: Lumeimages / MEGA The singer looked punk rock-glam at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards on May 22, 2016. Halsey wore a Fausto Puglisi gown with thigh-high double splits and side cutouts. The dress had geometric lines and beaded appliqués along the front. The songwriter wore towering metallic silver ankle-strap platforms.

Halsey at 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Jingle Ball in Inglewood, Calif., Dec. 4, 2017. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

At KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball on Dec. 4 2017, Halsey wore double denim by Virgil Abloh’s Off-White on the red carpet. The high-waisted jeans and crop denim jacket had beige tulle on the front. The singer accessorized with large gold hoops and nude pointed-toe pumps.

Halsey performs at Victoria’s Secret 2018 Fashion Show runway in New York City. CREDIT: Erwyn Diaz / MEGA Halsey showed a more feminine side at the legendary Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 8, 2018 in NY. The singer performed in a pale pink ostrich feather maxi skirt. The skirt was completely open on the side and had a ribbon tied at her low hip. Halsey wore a cutoff white tee on top with a rhinestone choker and diamond rings. The singer wore nude satin sandals with a rhinestone anklet on her feet.

Halsey at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, 2018. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

The singer still looked feminine and fierce at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, 2018. Halsey wore a Redemption ruched mini dress with a dramatic, ruffled train. Her Lorraine Schwartz chandelier earrings matched the rhinestone buckle on her black satin sandals.

Halsey at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion on May 6, 2019. CREDIT: MCG/MEGA Red-hot glam must have been the 2019 Met Gala theme because Halsey arrived in a two-piece skirt set by Prabal Gurung on May 6, 2019. But the actual theme was “Camp,” so the structured bandeau was perfect with the satin maxi skirt featuring an exaggerated bustle and chapel train. Designer Gurung made sure the singer wore dropping gold earrings and gold cuffs all the way up both arms. Halsey’s red mules were custom made with an extra pointy front.

Halsey makes a Starbucks run in Malibu, Calif., May 26. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

Halsey announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Jan. 27, 2021. The singer was expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. On May 26, she headed to Starbucks wearing a loose-fitting cotton dress and turquoise cowboy boots. Halsey wore beaded necklaces and a leopard mask with this very casual look.

Halsey seen posing while leaving spring studios in New York City. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Halsey showed off her post-baby body in a red and black baroque corset top. She wore black wide leg pants with red stitching for a return to her punk rock style roots.

See more of Halsey’s style through the years.