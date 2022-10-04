Halsey’s Chanel Cargo Jeans Prove the Big Pants Trend Can Get Dressed Up

Anyone searching for a how-to on dressing up this season’s cargo pants trend, look no further than Halsey.

The music artist attended Chanel’s spring summer ’23 runway show Tuesday morning in Paris wearing a pair of oversized denim pants that show how the ever-growing big pants trend can still look elegant — especially if they’re Chanel cargo pants.

From head to toe, the look was Chanel (naturally) and managed to reference the brand’s three historic creatives all at once. The jeans were done in a light, almost-acid wash, with long outlined cargo pockets on an elastic waist and complete with a ruffled tier on the hemline (which covered the star’s footwear — a perfect pant for hiding a platform and elongating the full leg line). The pants were also similar to a denim style that Chanel creative director Virginie Viard wore at the finale of the brand’s fall ’22 runway show last season, a light wash pair that featured tiny crystals of the brand’s interlocking double C logo.

Halsey at the Chanel spring summer ’23 runway show at Paris Fashion Week, wearing Chanel denim cargo pants with a ruffled hem, a stiff white shirt unbuttoned at the bottom, a quilted handbag and gobs of jewelry — all by Chanel. CREDIT: Getty Images

Walking the arrivals step-and-repeat at the Chanel show, which closed out Paris Fashion Week, Halsey completed the look with an oversized white shirt with tuxedo pleats down the front (worn unbuttoned at the bottom for midriff baring) and a stiff high-neck collar with two buttons — very similar to former creative director, the late Karl Lagerfeld — and a white quilted leather mini bag with a matching white and gold tone chain with Chanel double C’s.

But the key to dressing up the look was the jewelry. Halsey sported a pair of delicate earrings and a cluster of Chanel brooches near the stiff shirt collar. A pair of cuffs done in black resin with faux pearl embellishments and worn overtop the shirt’s oversized cuffs was a nod to Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel herself, who was known to sport a similar pair of Maltese cuffs done in black onyx with gemstones and pearls, designed by legendary Italian jewelry designer Fulco di Verdura.