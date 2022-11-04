Halle Berry Pops in Sheer Bodysuit & Bra Top With Sharp Pumps for Vanity Fair Interview

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Halle Berry shared a behind-the-scenes look at a project with Vanity Fair on her Instagram today. The actress was wearing an all-black outfit for the occasion.

Berry’s look was comprised of a long sleeve Christian Siriano top with a high neckline made of see-through rose-printed fabric. Layered underneath, Berry opted for extra coverage with black Fleur du Mal lingerie and a strappy crisscrossed construction blending into the pre-existing design.

On the bottom, the “Catwoman” actress slipped into high-waisted wide-leg trousers with pleats running down the front, tailoring the garment to Berry’s form.

The Oscar winner styled her highlighted pixie into a dramatic swooping side part and opted for neutral glam. Her gold Melinda Maria accessories, like her makeup, were minimal, allowing the outfit to shine all on its own.

Related Nicole Kidman Glimmers in a Christian Siriano Emerald Green Dress & Roger Vivier Heart Heels at Omega's Event Noah Cyrus Goes Goth in Tattoo-Print Dress & Leather Boots for 'A New York Evening' Kate Hudson Wows in Black & White Dress with Sparkling Jimmy Choo Ankle Boots at 'Glass Onion' Screening

Berry wore black pumps to complete her look. The shoes featured a pointed-toe silhouette and stiletto heels elevating her look by at least 4 inches.

While Berry is most well known for her incomparable roles in some of the most unforgettable films, she is also known for her impeccable style. The Cleveland native’s memorable fashion moments have helped her earn trendsetter status, cementing her as an icon in both the fashion and film worlds. On the footwear front, the former model often opts for trendy and versatile sharp pumps, strappy sandals, and sturdy boots of all proportions that align with her daring personal aesthetic.

PHOTOS:See how Halle Berry’s shoe style has evolved over the years.

Put on a pair of black pumps for a refined appearance.



To Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 Patent Leather Pumps, $775.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Anita Pump, $90 (was $150).