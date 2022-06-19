Halle Berry Loudly Celebrates Pride Month With Wine & The Old Gays in Cozy Style for Bev Promo

Halle Berry celebrated Pride month with the help of some seasoned professionals. The Oscar winner was the guest star of a commercial for Bev wine spritzer to celebrate the LGBTQ community with the help of internet sensations The Old Gays.

In a video posted to Instagram yesterday, Berry can be seen sitting in her living room wearing a dark green faux fur coat with an exaggerated collar. The lapel is secured across the star’s chest. Underneath, she wore a white tee, keeping things simple for the event.

“K, i am beyond thrilled to be a part of this MOMENT with @drinkbev and @theoldgays🏳️‍🌈 let’s be openly original and iconic, while serving pride loudly .. and not just this month — but all year long! my heart is so full, but my Bev can definitely isn’t 😉 cheers, and happy pride, everybody!” she captioned the clip.

Berry wore her hair in her iconic short updo all swept to the side while streaks of white played along with her dark roots. The “Catwoman” actress’ shoes are also not visible in the clip, although a nice white pair of slides would make the green in the coat she wore pop even more. The slides also add to that theme of comfort.

The Old Gays wore everything from colorful disco-esque suits to metallic athleisure and bright yellow aprons while promoting a colorful can of Bev in each of their hands. The commercial begins with The Old Gays sitting on a couch when all of a sudden the phone rings and Berry is on a video call with the four men. Berry explains that the world needs a reminder of what it means to be “iconic.” Robert Reeves, Michael “Mick” Peterson, Bill Lyons and Jessay Martin comprise the senior influencers group.

