Halle Berry Goes Grunge in Camouflage Pants & Combat Boots With Mark Wahlberg for ‘Our Man From New Jersey’ Netflix Movie

By Ashley Rushford
Halle Berry
Halle Berry was spotted filming a few scenes from her new Netflix movie “Our Man From New Jersey” with Mark Wahlberg in London on Thursday. After shutting down the internet in a plunging platinum jumpsuit earlier this week, the award-winning actress strut through the streets in an edgy ensemble.

The “Monster’s Ball” star wore an almost floor-length black puffer coat by The North Face. Berry eventually took off the winter jacket, which helped to show off her layered outfit.

Halle Berry, Our Man From New Jersey, London, Combat Boots
Halle Berry spotted filming ‘Our Man From New Jersey’ in Hyde Park, London on April 28, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA
Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg, Our Man From New Jersey, London
Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg film scenes for ‘Our Man From New Jersey’ in London on April 28, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

Underneath her heavy coat, the Oscar winner donned a bomber jacket, which she paired with a gray T-shirt. Sticking to a casual vibe, Berry teamed her top with dark green camouflage pants. The vintage bottoms were cut with a relaxed silhouette and featured an allover pattern with seam side pockets and elasticized cuffs.

Halle Berry, Our Man From New Jersey, London, Camouflage Pants, Combat Boots
Halle Berry sports blonde undercut while filming Netflix movie in Hyde Park, London on April 28, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

To add a grunge edge to her look, Berry rounded things out with black combat boots. The leather boots had a wide buckle across the instep and a chunky rugged block heel. Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. 

Halle Berry, Combat Boots, Our Man From New Jersey
A closer look at Halle Berry’s combat boots while filming ‘Our Man From New Jersey’ in London on April 28, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

Berry might be known for her incomparable roles in some of the most unforgettable films, but she is also known for her style. On the footwear front, she will likely complete her looks with sharp pumps, sandals or boots of all proportions that align with her daring personal aesthetic.

Complement your ensemble with a pair of combat boots for a rugged appearance.

Steve Madden Betty Black Boots
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Betty Black Boots, $100. 

Prada Monolith Mini Bag Lug Sole Combat Boot
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Prada Monolith Mini Bag Lug Sole Combat Boot, $1,580.

Marc Fisher Adie 2 Combat Boot
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Adie 2 Combat Boot, $100. 

