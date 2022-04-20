Halle Berry Gets Edgy in Black Monochrome Outfit With Lug Sole Boots to Film ‘Our Man From Jersey’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Halle Berry went monochrome with a bit of an edge, while filming for her upcoming Netflix movie “Our Man From Jersey” with Mark Wahlberg in London on Tuesday. The award-winning actress wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a cropped bomber jacket by Ralph Lauren and sleek black pants.

The entertainer continued to make a bold statement by sporting her blond pixie haircut, which she initially debuted at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards. The style featured blond highlights and a sharp undercut.

To add a slick appearance to her ensemble, the “Catwoman” star slipped into a pair of lug sole boots. The leather silhouette laced up to her ankles and included a round sole and stacked block heel. Lug sole boots have become a top trend this year, due to their full coverage and thick soles. The boots are marked by their thick, rubber soles designed for increased traction.

Berry might be known for her incomparable roles in some of the most unforgettable films, but she is also known for her style. The Cleveland-native’s memorable fashion moments have helped her earn trendsetter status. On the footwear front, she usually opts for sharp pumps, easy sandals and boots of all proportions that align with her daring personal aesthetic.

