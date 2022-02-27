Halle Berry Blooms in Sheer Floral Gown and Glossy Pumps at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Halle Berry made a blossoming statement while attending the 2022 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles.

The “Moonfall” actress stepped out ahead of the virtual ceremony in a flowing Elie Saab gown, styled by Lindsay Flores. Hailing from the brand’s fall 2022 collection, the sheer black couture piece featured long sleeves with a flared skirt and a flowing train. The dress gained added flair from intricate green, pink, red, blue and purple floral embroidery and sequins, adding a detailed and enchanting element to Berry’s look. Her ensemble was complete with Lola Fenhirst and Jacquie Aiche statement rings and drop earrings by Nikos Koulis.

When it came to footwear, Berry opted for a towering pair of Le Silla pumps. The “Bruised” star’s shoes featured a pointed-toe silhouette in maroon patent leather, giving her ensemble a glossy shine. The pair was complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height—which also boosted her look with a daring finish.

Related Jennifer Hudson Scores Two Awards in Velvet Corset Gown and Hidden Heels at NAACP Image Awards Meghan Markle Accepts NAACP Award in Striking Blue Gown & Strappy Aquazzura Sandals Tracee Ellis Ross Wore a Royal Blue Saint Laurent Jumpsuit & Matching Pumps for NAACP Image Awards

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards recognized the achievements of people of color across numerous fields, including film, television and music. This year’s ceremony, which took place at Los Angeles’ Pasadena Civic Center, was hosted by Anthony Anderson. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex notably received the President’s Award for their international social justice efforts; Samuel L. Jackson and Nikole Hannah-Jones, respectively, received the NAACP Chairman’s Award and Social Justice Impact Award as well. 2022 award winners included Will Smith, Jeymes Samuel, Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett and Channing Hill. The Awards also featured a performance by Mary J. Blige, as well as appearances by Zendaya, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Simu Liu, Kerry Washington, Morgan Freeman and more stars.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.