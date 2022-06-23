Halle Berry Lets Her Feet Breathe & Puts Distressed Spin on Loungewear With Cozy Style Statements

Halle Berry lounged in her backyard in a stylish ensemble seen on her Instagram today. The Oscar winner reclined on a chair wearing chic loungewear and let her feet breathe opting to not wear shoes.

Berry wore a large olive green coat by Kervin Marc. The outerwear had a utilitarian quality, featuring very rugged large pockets in yellow and tan. The sleeves were see-through black mesh, adding to that rugged, almost patchwork feel. The jacket is oversized, the sleeves being the only exception.

Underneath the coat was a black oversized sweatshirt with a large hoodie and gray lining. The hoodie has a large pocket on the front and has a slouchy fit.

For bottoms, Berry kept it simple with tan sweatpants dotted with white and black speckles. The sweats are far from average thanks to the distressing on the knees and on the hem. The sweats are rolled up, adding to the casual nature of the ensemble.

Berry wore simple dangly silver studs, adding a bit of glam.

The actress wore her hair in a cropped side-swept fashion with streaks of silver and black that matched her “X-Men” character Storm.

Sneakers of any kind would work well with the ensemble, something sporty and easy to slip on with minimum effort and maximum payoff. An olive green or white high-top would match the preexisting color scheme that’s present.

