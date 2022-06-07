Halle Berry Makes a Chic Return to Hometown in Cropped Turtleneck & Ankle Boots With Property Brothers on HGTV’s ‘Celeb IOU’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Halle Berry was uber-chic while promoting a new episode of HGTV’s, “Celeb IOU.” The iconic actress surprised her 5th grade teacher and lifelong mentor Yvonne. The reality television series follows brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations.

In the photo, Berry poses with Yvonne, her 5th grade teacher from her hometown in Ohio, and “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott. The “Moonfall” star donned a gray cropped turtleneck. The length of the garment helped to show off the patchwork sweater that she was wearing underneath. She teamed her top with dark baggy trousers.

The Oscar winner styled her signature highlighted hair in soft waves and opted for neutral glam. When it came down to footwear, Berry pulled it all together with black leather ankle boots. The sleek shoe style had a sharp pointed toe and sat on top of a block heel. A go-to women’s shoe style, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Berry might be known for her incomparable roles in some of the most unforgettable films, but she is also known for her style. The Cleveland-native’s memorable fashion moments have helped her earn trendsetter status. On the footwear front, she usually opts for sharp pumps, easy sandals and boots of all proportions that align with her daring personal aesthetic.

