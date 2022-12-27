Halle Berry Slips Her Feet & ‘Missing’ Pinky Toe Into Ice Pick Heels for Christmas Gift

Halle Berry was surprised with a memorable holiday gift this year. The “Catwoman” alum posted to her Instagram, showing off one of her presents found under the Christmas tree — a glamorous new pair of sandals by Tom Ford.

Berry’s Mirror Padlock Naked sandals are from Ford’s fall 2022 collection. The style feature a chainlink embellished ankle strap with buckle closure. The metallic shoes, which retail at $1,750, also include a detachable key and padlock charms.

Crafted in Italy, the sandals are anchored by a sculptural 4-inch metal spike heel. They have a pointed-toe silhouette with a black leather insole featuring a gold-embossed Tom Ford logo. Some of her followers noted there appeared to be some issues with the fit as her pinky toe was hidden by the sandal’s straps. “Gorgeous… But that strap across the toes (🫣) comfortable?” actress Essence Atkins wrote in the comments. Another follower responded, “Yes I feel sorry for that pinky toe.”

Other celebrities have been seen in Tom Ford’s padlock heels, including Miley Cyrus and Rihanna to Khloe Kardashian.

Tom Ford’s Padlock Sandals CREDIT: Tom Ford

While Berry is most well known for her incomparable roles in some of the most unforgettable films, she is also known for her impeccable style. The Cleveland native’s memorable fashion moments have helped her earn trendsetter status, cementing her as an icon in both the fashion and film worlds. On the footwear front, the former model often opts for strappy sandals like her most recent pair, plus trendy and versatile sharp pumps and sturdy boots of all proportions that align with her daring personal aesthetic.

