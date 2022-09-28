Halle Bailey Works Up a Sweat In Tie-Dye Crop Top, Boy Shorts & Orange Nike Sneakers

Halle Bailey turned an early morning workout session into a stylish event — adding a vibrant pop of color to her athleisure outfit.

On Tuesday, the actress and singer shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram stories. The photo sees Bailey standing in a gym and posing in a cropped tie-dye grey top. She paired the lightweight separate with black high-waist boy shorts. To really work up a sweat, the “The Little Mermaid” star styled her signature locs in a high bun and went with a fresh face no makeup look.

Halle Bailey via Instagram stories on September 27, 2022.

Bailey’s photo was followed by a video, which shows her lifting weights for a good back workout. The entertainer kept her accessories minimal while exercising, but managed to coordinate her orange headphones with her neon orange Nike sneakers.

The sleek silhouette had a round toe, thin laces and a high counter at the back for extra support. The shoes also featured the signature Swoosh design and were set on a thick white outsole.

Halle Bailey via Instagram stories on September 27, 2022.

When it comes to fashion, Halle has a personal aesthetic style consisting of modern pieces with a trendy air. From cozy streetwear fits to show-stopping red carpet looks, Halle always manages to serve up some serious style inspiration. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, Chloe and Halle starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s Peekaboo handbag. The Baileys also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.

PHOTOS: See more of Halle Bailey’s style through the years.