Halle Bailey Goes ‘Under The Sea’ in a White Long-Sleeve Crop Top, Tie-Dye Trousers and Nike Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Halle Bailey spends her days at Disney in style. The “Baby Girl” singer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed the musician and actress posing in an eye-catching look. Coming off a high note after filming her much-anticipated rendition of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” set to release in 2023, Bailey made a statement with a pair of Princess Ariel-themed Mickey ears worn over a blue bucket hat in the post.

The look also sees Bailey donning a white long-sleeve crop top coordinated with blue tie-dye trousers that had a slight flared leg. The pants were flowy and covered up her shoes while adding movement to her casual attire.

Bailey completed everything with a pair of pink and white Nike sneakers. The shoes were low-top and added a nice pop of color to her relaxed ensemble.

Synonymous with the hippie counterculture movement of the ‘60s and ‘70s, tie-dye evokes psychedelic, carefree vibes in fashion. The DIY pattern regained style traction in the 1990s before fading out of style again until around mid-2019. Tie-dye patterns differ depending on how one twists, folds or crumbles fabric, with the iconic tie-dye swirl being among the most popular patterns.

The other half of the R&B group Chloe x Halle, in conjunction with her sister Chloe, Bailey has also started to make a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, she and her sister starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s Peekaboo handbag. The Bailey sisters have also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.

Click through the gallery to see Bailey’s style evolution.

