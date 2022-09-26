Halle Bailey Gets Sporty in White Sneakers & Gray Athleisure Look on Instagram

It’s a sporty season for Halle Bailey as evidenced by the actress and singer’s Instagram page.

Bailey took to Instagram to pose in an athleisure-ready ensemble from the landing of her stairs, looking ready for a very fashionable mile run. She wore a pair of high-waisted heather gray leggings with a matching sports bra. The crown gem of her outfit were her high-top white lace-up sneakers.

The pop star went heavy on the jewelry accessories. She wore two rings on her left hand, two thin gold necklaces, a pair of gold hoop earrings, and a link bracelet on her right hand.

Although the look was sporty, Bailey’s beauty look didn’t appear fresh out of post-run. She went for a natural makeup look with just a hint of mascara. She pulled back her signature locs in a ponytail, as she posed for the camera with a smile.

The caption on Bailey’s Instagram post read “no I’m not lucky I’m blessed, yes.”

Bailey has spent much of this year working the awards show circuit in between filming for “The Little Mermaid.” In June, she was seen on the BET Awards red carpet in a corset top and open-toe mules. Recently in August, she was seen in a white mermaid dress and sandals at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event.

Bailey came to fame as one-half of the music duo Chloe x Halle alongside her sister Chloe Bailey. In addition to “The Little Mermaid,” Halle is also set to star in the film adaptation of the musical version of “The Color Purple.”

PHOTOS: Halle Bailey’s Style Evolution