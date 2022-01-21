Halle Bailey Pops in Purple Sports Bra and Leggings With Sneakers for Workout in a Motivational Photo

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halle Bailey shows how to make working out a stylish event.

The “Busy Boy” singer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed off her bold fitness gear. For the ensemble, she opted for a matching purple athleisure set, consisting of a purple bralette and stretch pants.

When it came down to the shoes, Bailey chose a pair of black and white sneakers that helped unify the bright color.

Bailey has a relaxed and comfy sartorial taste that prompts her to wear garments that have fit and breathability at the forefront. On her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing slinky dresses, intricate leatherwear, functional activewear, printed separates, chic jumpsuits and glittering pieces that give her versatility. For shoes, she usually gravitates towards pumps, sandals, boots and sneakers.

The other half of the R&B group “Chloe x Halle” in conjunction with her sister Chloe Bailey has also started to make a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, she and her sister starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s The Baileys also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.

