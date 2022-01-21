×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Halle Bailey Pops in Purple Sports Bra and Leggings With Sneakers for Workout in a Motivational Photo

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
MEGA807510_117-head
Halle Bailey Style Evolution
Halle Bailey Style Evolution
Halle Bailey Style Evolution
Halle Bailey Style Evolution
View Gallery 28 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halle Bailey shows how to make working out a stylish event.

The “Busy Boy” singer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed off her bold fitness gear. For the ensemble, she opted for a matching purple athleisure set, consisting of a purple bralette and stretch pants.

When it came down to the shoes, Bailey chose a pair of black and white sneakers that helped unify the bright color.

Bailey has a relaxed and comfy sartorial taste that prompts her to wear garments that have fit and breathability at the forefront. On her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing slinky dresses, intricate leatherwear, functional activewear, printed separates, chic jumpsuits and glittering pieces that give her versatility. For shoes, she usually gravitates towards pumps, sandals, boots and sneakers.

The other half of the R&B group “Chloe x Halle” in conjunction with her sister Chloe Bailey has also started to make a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, she and her sister starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s The Baileys also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.

Click through the gallery to see Bailey’s style evolution. 

Pop on a pair of black and white sneakers for a sporty twist.

Adidas Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Shoes

To Buy: Adidas Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Shoes, $190

 

On Cloud X Low Top Running Sneakers

To Buy: On Cloud X Low Top Running Sneakers, $140

Nike Air Max 270 Casual Shoes

To Buy: Nike Air Max 270 Casual Shoes, $160

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad