Halle Bailey Looks Like a Mermaid in Purple Bodycon Dress Paired With Lilac Strappy Sandals

Halle Bailey pops in purple. The “Baby Girl” singer shared a photoset to Instagram Thursday that showed the musician wearing a punchy look.

For the outfit, Bailey opted for a purple long-sleeve bodycon dress that featured chic cutouts on the sleeves and a turtleneck design that had a big cutout along her back and pulled the ensemble together seamlessly. Also on the garment were purple feathers that added an eye-catching element to the piece, and the hemline also had a stretch knit design that matched the sleeves.

When it comes to accessories, Bailey chose to keep the moment simple by wearing dangling diamond earrings and a few rings.

To complete everything, Bailey slipped on a pair of light purple strappy sandals that had an angular heel for a stylish feel. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and added a slight contrast to her purple attire.

Bailey wears clothes that are modern and have a trendy air about them. For example, recently, we’ve seen Bailey wear a black bodycon dress that had a thigh-high slit paired with nude sandals for a sophisticated and edgy look. Also, we’ve seen Bailey sport a monochromatic purple athleisure set complemented by black and white sneakers for an effective workout outfit.

The other half of the R&B group “Chloe x Halle” in conjunction with her sister Chloe Bailey has also started to make a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, she and her sister starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s Peekaboo handbag. The Baileys also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.