Halle Bailey Pops in Cutout Minidress & Open-Toe Sandals at Off-White’s Paris Fashion Week Show with Boyfriend DDG

By Maria Poggi
Halle Bailey brought the blues to the Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week yesterday. The singer was seated front row at the event that revealed the brand’s spring 2023 collection.

Bailey wore a short navy blue minidress that had a line pattern and a zipper from top to bottom. The dress also had a cutout at the hyphenate star’s midriff and printed lines in abstract shapes with a brighter shade of blue.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Halle Bailey attends the Off-White Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Halle Bailey attends the Off-White Womenswear Spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The singer paired the entire ensemble with shiny patent black open-toe sandal heels, elevating her look. Her hair was styled down and Bailey had an emphasized silver eyeshadow look that matched her jeweled drop earrings.

Bailey was seated front row between her boyfriend DDG and singer Erykah Badu.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Erykah Badu, Halle Bailey and DDG (Darryl Granberry) attend the Off-White Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Erykah Badu, Halle Bailey and DDG (Darryl Granberry) attend the Off-White Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29, 2022 in Paris.
CREDIT: Getty Images
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Halle Bailey attends the Off-White Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Halle Bailey attends the Off-White Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Bailey has been making the rounds during Paris Fashion Week. Earlier attending the Roger Vivier show with her boyfriend DDG. She wore a casual street look wearing a matching camouflage ensemble set, showing her bra in blue. For the event, Bailey wore drop earrings and a black handbag to pull together the entire fashion look.

