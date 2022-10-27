×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Halle Bailey Promotes New H&M Studio Limited Line in Blue Velvet Blazer & Flared Pants

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Style Evolution
Halle Bailey Style Evolution
Halle Bailey Style Evolution
Halle Bailey Style Evolution
View Gallery 28 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Halle Bailey teamed up with H&M on the brand’s newest collection.

The Grammy nominated singer posted to her Instagram today with a few photos from her new H&M collab. She captioned the post “like what you see? 💙💘… h&m studio limited edition collection launches in the US on oct 27th 💜 #HMStudio #ad.”

The new Studio collection from H&M is a limited-edition capsule that launches in the U.S. today. In her post, Bailey wore a blue crushed velvet blazer with matching flare pants in the first photo. The blazer retails for $199 while the pants can be purchased for $129. 

In her second picture, Bailey wore an oversized blazer worn as a dress. The double-breasted piece was covered in bubblegum pink-colored sequins. Bailey styled it off the shoulder. The blazer retails for $349 on H&M’s website.

Other pieces from the new futuristic capsule include printed bodysuits, jersey dresses, thigh-high boots, padded bags, and more. The entire collection runs from $29.99 to $549 on H&M’s website.

When it comes to her own fashion taste, Bailey has an aesthetic style consisting of modern pieces with a trendy air. From cozy streetwear to show-stopping red carpet looks, the “Little Mermaid” actress always manages to serve up some serious style inspiration. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, Bailey and her sister, Chloe starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s Peekaboo handbag. The Baileys also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.

Click here to see how Bailey’s style has evolved over the years.

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad