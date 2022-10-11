Halle Bailey Slips on Square-Toe Mules & Thigh-High Slit Dress for Date-Night with Boyfriend DDG

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, DDG, were a stylish couple while out in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Bailey looked stunning for the evening out, wearing a bronze silk dress. The lightweight garment had thin spaghetti straps, a cowl neckline, fitted bodice and a thigh-high side slit. To amp up the glam factor, “The Little Mermaid” star accessorized with a blinged-out diamond choker necklace, stud earrings and a thin bracelet. Sticking to a chill vibe, Bailey opted for a fresh face no makeup look and pinned a few pieces of her long knotless braids back.

(L-R) Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG out in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

When it came down to footwear, the “Grown-ish” actress slipped into a pair of tan mules. The silhouette had a square outsole and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Bailey’s boyfriend DDG took inspiration from the early aughts for his outfit. The “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper sported a full denim ensemble, which consisted of a light-wash Balenciaga denim jacket and baggy ripped jeans. He accessorized with a distressed denim bucket hat and a diamond necklace. DDG completed his look with white sneakers.

(L-R) Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG arrive at the Roger Vivier spring 2023 show at Hotel Vivier during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images For Roger Vivier

Bailey and DDG’s latest outing comes a week after they made their Paris Fashion Week debut. The duo was a cool coordinated couple, sporting street-style outfits at the Roger Vivier spring 2023 on Sept. 29. Bailey wore a bright blue camouflage ensemble with black sandals, while DDG was dressed in all-black attire and sneakers.

