Halle Bailey Brings Boho-Chic Edge in Sheer Knit Dress, Peekaboo Bikini & Beyonce’s Stan Smith ‘Ivy Heart’ Sneakers at Revolve Festival’s Coachella Party

Halle Bailey put an edgy flair on a boho-chic outfit for the Revolve Festival in La Quinta, Calif., during Coachella Music Festival weekend on Sunday. The Grammy-nominated singer opted for a form-fitting brown knit dress for the star-studded event.

The resort piece had a halter neckline and risky cutouts throughout. The sheer number teased her baby pink bikini, which consisted of a top with gold chain straps and matching bottoms.

Halle Bailey at Revolve Festival during Coachella on April 17, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for REVOLVE

Halle Bailey attends Revolve Festival during Coachella in La Quinta, California on April 17, 2022. CREDIT: REVOLVE

The “Grown-ish” actress pulled her long dreads into a high ponytail and complemented her look with soft dewy makeup and a neutral matte pout. Sticking to the festival theme, she added thin hoop earrings, colorful beaded bracelets and a neon orange manicure.

To stay comfortable in the desert heat, Bailey slipped into a pair of Adidas Stan Smith Dipped “Ivy Heart” trainers. Hailing from Beyonce’s latest “Ivy Park” collection with Adidas, the sneakers mold its upper out of an off-white and tumbled leather. The shoe is doubly unique as it dips its midsole in a rubber casing. Additionally, the collection introduces a new silhouette, the IVP Superstar Plim, a mule-style shoe inspired by Adidas’ Superstar. There’s also a new colorway of the IVP Savage sneaker in off-white; an IVP swim slide in red; and the Ultraboost in pink. When combined together, the soles of the shoes create a heart design. The sneakers currently retail for $130 on StockX.

The lateral side of the Ivy Park x Adidas Stan Smith “Ivy Heart.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

(L-R) Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey at Revolve Festival in La Quinta, California on April 17, 2022. CREDIT: REVOLVE

Bailey’s personal aesthetic consists of modern pieces with a trendy air. The other half of the R&B group “Chloe x Halle” in conjunction with her sister Chloe Bailey has also started to make a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, she and her sister starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s The Baileys also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.

