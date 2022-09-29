Halle Bailey & Boyfriend DDG Serve Street Style In Coordinating Outfits With Sandals & Sneakers at Roger Vivier’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG have made their Paris Fashion Week debut at the Roger Vivier spring 2023 show held at Hotel Vivier on Sept. 29.

Bailey and DDG were a cool coordinated couple, sporting street-style outfits at the high-fashion affair. Bailey made a fashionable statement in a bright blue camouflage ensemble. Her look consisted of a cropped jacket that had a wide, sharp collar and baggy sleeves. She completed the outerwear with matching wide-leg pants and a plunging Off-White bralette top.

(L-R) Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG attend the Roger Vivier spring 2023 show at Hotel Vivier during Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images For Roger Vivier

(L-R) Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG arrive at the Roger Vivier spring 2023 show at Hotel Vivier during Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images For Roger Vivier

Bailey styled her hair in a chic updo and opted for soft dewy makeup and a neutral matte pout. The “Little Mermaid” star accessorized with diamond drop earrings and a black square handbag.

When it came down to footwear, the Grammy-nominated singer slipped into a pair of black sandals. The silhouette peaked out slightly under her pants and had a square outsole.

DDG complemented Bailey by wearing a black leather varsity jacket and black pants. Sticking to a monochromatic vibe, the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper tied his fit together with sleek sneakers.

Halle Bailey attends the Roger Vivier spring 2023 show at Hotel Vivier during Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images For Roger Vivier

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the Spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

