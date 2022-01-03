Halle Bailey Serves New Year’s Glam in High Slit Black Body-Con Dress and Strappy Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halle Bailey, one half of the sister musical duo Chloe x Halle, posted a sexy picture on Instagram featuring a glamorous look for New Year’s. The singer posed in front of a mirror, showing off her body-con outfit.

The “Do It” songstress wished fans a happy new year dressed up in a strappy black skin-tight dress. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a revealing cutout that traveled up the singer’s thigh. The lengthy black dress stopped just above her ankles, showing off her shoes. To accessorize, Bailey donned some glittery earrings and what appeared to be a diamond necklace. The singer kept the glitzy detailing going, opting for a unique diamond garter strung around her thigh. The singer made sure to mask up, matching her all-black ensemble with an all-black mask seen in her hand in each photo.

Halle and her sister Chloe have become popular in the last few years, thanks to their budding music careers. But the R & B duo have more than singing under their belts. Both Bailey sisters have acted in a slew of television shows and movies, including Beyonce’s “Homecoming” and “Last Holiday.” Halle is set to star as Ariel in the 2023 adaptation of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Her highly anticipated role as the princess comes as no surprise to those who know her music, as Halle seemingly embodies the role.

For footwear, Halle opts for some strappy nude sandals. The shoe has become a favorite among celebrities for New Year’s style. It’s a classic shoe with an even more classic silhouette, matching practically any ensemble perfectly. Nude heels are an easy way to dress up any outfit and work successfully when the nude tone of the shoe matches one’s skin tone.

