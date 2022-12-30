Halle Bailey Sparkles in Sequin Cutout Jumpsuit for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest

Halle Bailey pre-recorded her performance for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” which will air on New Year’s Eve on ABC.

For her festive appearance, the “Cool People” singer wore a crystal-embellished jumpsuit that featured a halter neckline and a cutout design. The piece’s unique design was filled with a variety of dark silver-toned sequins.

Bailey accessorized with a purple gemstone ring, a thick diamond band, and a pair of dangle earrings. She kept her dark brown hair in a unique half-up style. Her glamorous makeup featured a sparkling smokey eye and a dark nude lip.

Halle Bailey performs at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve which will air on Dec. 31, 2022. CREDIT: ABC

The singer’s shoes are hidden by the angle of the picture. She most likely slipped into a pair of platform heels. The singer is known for experimenting with different styles of footwear and wearing towering heels.

Bailey has created her own versatile style that features everything from orange Nike sneakers to rhinestone heels. She and her sister Chloe also brought their ideas to the market with her very own capsule sandals collection with Teva.

Bailey has a lot to celebrate for this year as she has received a lot of recognition for her upcoming role as Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” The singer will be accompanied on-screen by stars like Simone Ashley, Daveed Diggs, and Melissa McCarthy. The live-action film will be released in theaters on May 26.

Bailey has also become a familiar face in the fashion industry. She has been seen in many campaigns for labels like Fendi. She was seen at Paris Fashion Week sitting in front row as designers like Off-White and Roger Vivier showcased their spring 2023 collections.

