Hailey Bieber Is Snow Day-Chic in Cozy Black Puffer Boots With Justin Bieber and Their Dog

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailey Bieber shows that even the snow can’t stop her chic outfits.

The socialite was posted on her husband Justin Bieber’s Instagram feed on Monday showing her having some winter fun with him and their dog. When it comes to the ensemble, Hailey sported a black and gray puffer coat paired with black slightly baggy trousers. She kept her hands warm by housing them in a pair of brown suede gloves that featured a matching fuzzy trim. She accessorized with a black and white printed bucket hat and sleek black rectangular sunglasses.

Shoe-wise, she opted for a pair of black snow boots that incorporated a puffer material that kept her feet nice and toasty while trekking through the snow. They also had tightening strings to help keep the shoes securely on her feet.

Hailey has a fashion-forward yet relaxed clothing taste that prompts her to wear popular garments paired with practical pieces. On her Instagram feed, there are pictures of her wearing slouchy denim, oversized tailoring, slinky dresses, edgy swimsuits and colorful separates. The “Drop The Mic” star also wears easy fun vests, effective activewear and sturdy outwear that all help her execute her vision. When it comes to shoes, she slips on pumps, sandals, boots of all kinds and sneakers that ground and complete her getups.

Related Hailey Bieber Is Casual Chic in a White Layered Top, Pink Stretch Pants and Multicolored Balenciaga sneakers Hailey Bieber Embraces Menswear Inspo in Oversized Blazer, Loose Trousers & Breathable Balenciaga Sneakers Hailey Bieber Masters Pilates Style in All-Black Leggings, Turtleneck and Chunky Sneakers

Hailey has made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for labels including Jimmy Choo, Superga, Versace, Victoria’s Secret and Calvin Klein.

Flip through the gallery to see Bieber’s best street style looks through the years.

Pop on a pair of black snow boots for a cozy vibe.

CREDIT: Crocs

To Buy: Crocs Classic Lined Neo Puff Boots, $75.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Prada Monolith Drawcord Snow Boot, $1,300.