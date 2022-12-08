Hailey Bieber Bundles Up in Brown Wool Coat, Light Wash Jeans & Leather Loafers

Hailey Bieber styled a cozy look for an outing with her husband, Justin Bieber, on Wednesday in New York.

The model, who was honored as Newcomer of the Year at WWD’s Beauty Awards earlier in the day, stepped out in a cozy look

For her outing, Bieber wore a brown oversized wool coat. The jacket featured tripe button closures. Bieber added light-wash jeans to her outfit and a black turtleneck top. She dressed up the look a bit with black rectangle sunglasses and a black leather shoulder bag.

Hailey Bieber steps out in NYC on Dec. 7. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

When it came to her footwear, the media personality put a slick finish on the vibe with a pair of black lug sole loafers. The slip-on shoe style had a square toe with a chunky outsole. Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes.

Hailey Bieber steps out in NYC on Dec. 7. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Justin stepped out in a green jacket paired with navy blue pants. He accessorized his look with a beige baseball cap and large bug-eye sunglasses. He completed his outfit with a pair of cream Nike Air Max sneakers

Bieber is known for having exceptional street style. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. Whether she’s strolling the streets or attending red carpet events she always manages to get it right. When she’s not in loafers, slingbacks or pointed-toe pumps you will likely catch her in statement slides, Nike Air Force 1’s, Reebok and New Balance sneakers.

