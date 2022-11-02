Hailey Bieber Brings the Holiday Spirit in Lace Bodysuit & Sparkling Pumps to New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

Now that the Halloween costumes are put away, Hailey Bieber is ready for the holidays.

The model appeared in Victoria’s Secret’s latest campaign, which also featured Bella Hadid and Taylor Hill. In the photoshoot, Bieber wore an emerald green bodysuit with lace detailing across the bust and legs. The bodice was made up of a sheer mesh material with light boning positioned to create a corset.

Bieber also wore black sheer thigh-high tights with a lace hem, attached to the bodysuit with green and white suspenders that matched the straps on the bodysuit. She accessorized with a black choker necklace.

Bieber poses for Victoria’s Secret holiday campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy Victoria's Secret/MEGA

The Rhode skincare owner slipped into a sparkly shoe to complete the ensemble. Her silver crystal-covered pumps added just the right touch of festivity to the holiday lingerie look. The heels featured a sharp pointed toe, a popular style among celebrities like Jessica Chastain, Zendaya, Kate Middleton and more.

This campaign is just the latest of Bieber’s extensive modeling career. She has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in shoots for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands.

