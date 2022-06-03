Hailey Bieber Combines Menswear With Feminine Touches In Chunky Lug Sole Loafers And Baggy Pleated Trouers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber is a master at mixing masculine and feminine elements with relaxed and polished pieces. The 25-year-old supermodel oozed casual coolness as she stepped out in New York City on Thursday.

The fashion influencer put an edgy spin on neutral separates for the outing. Bieber wore a black leather jacket over a basic white crop top. She teamed her T-shirt with beige pleated trousers and touted her essentials in a nude handbag.

Hailey Bieber steps out for dinner in New York City on June 2, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Hailey Bieber out in New York City on June 2, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Her accessories didn’t stop there, she covered her eyes with sleek black frames and added a few gold midi rings. Bieber parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft sultry beach waves.

When it came down to footwear, the media personality put a slick finish on the vibe with a pair of black lug sole loafers. The slip-on shoe style had a square toe with a chunky outsole. Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style.

Hailey Bieber spotted out and about in New York City on June 2, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Bieber is known for having exceptional street style. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. Whether she’s strolling the streets or attending red carpet events she always manages to get it right. When she’s not in loafers, you will likely catch her in statement slides, Nike Air Force 1’s, Reebok and New Balance sneakers.

