Hailey Bieber Shares a Slideshow of Outfits From Abroad That Include Comfy Loafers and Chunky ‘Dad’ Sneakers

By Amina Ayoud
Hailey Bieber share a round-up of outfits from her travels abroad today on Instagram.

The first and main image in the slideshow sees Bieber clad in a little black dress fitted with thin straps with little black flowers embellishing the neckline. The mini dress was paired with a shiny black shoulder bag which Bieber held in her hand and small gold hoops and a watch that had the model shining all night long. Bieber slipped into comfy loafers for the going-out ensemble.

The second and third outfits feature crop tops, with the third tee embellished with an orange and black graphic on a blue background. The model wore high-waisted light wash shorts in the second image while the third saw Bieber wearing a black micro skirt and an oversized black leather jacket. The denim ensemble was accompanied by large black platform boots. The edgy micro skirt outfit was offset by chunky black sneakers with a sporty vibe.

The final outfits of note picture Bieber in a nude one piece swimsuit, while the other saw the model eating ice cream while wearing a summery see-through yellow maxi dress with white and black low top Adidas sneakers.

Put on a pair of sleek black loafers for a polished look.

Gucci Hunder crystal-embellished leather platform loafers
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

To Buy: Gucci Hunder Crystal-Embellished Leather Platform Loafers, $980

Stuart Weitzman Parker Lift Mini Pearl Loafer
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Parker Lift Mini Pearl Loafer, $495

Ganni crystal-embellished slingback loafers
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Ganni Crystal-Embellished Slingback Loafers, $394

