Hailey Bieber Gets Daring in Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party

Hailey Bieber turned heads at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection launch party. The event was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles yesterday night with a star-studded list of attendees.

The model wore a daring sheer long-sleeve dress by Saint Laurent, which she paired with a black triangle bralette underneath. Bieber accessorized with Tiffany & Co silver-toned bangles and a gold snake necklace.

Hailey Bieber attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

The model completed the look by slipping on a pair of black patent leather open-toe heels. The pointed-toe sandals featured a small stiletto heel, reaching 3 to 4-inches in height. The sandals also featured a crisscross strap with an extra strap laying on the top of her foot.

Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. Strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Bieber kept her warm brown hair down in a sleek style with her minimal makeup featuring a nude lip.

The model has been working with the fine jewelry company since Oct. 2021 when she became the brand’s global ambassador. Since then, she has been the face of many of the brand’s collections.

Bieber is known for her effortlessly chic style. When she’s spending a casual day to herself, you will usually see the model wearing a pair of sneakers or furry designer slides. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, Bieber is usually seen in textured pumps or strappy heels. Her shoe closet is filled with affordable sneakers from Nike, New Balance, or Reebok and luxury styles from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo, and Prada.

Tiffany & Co. BP: Tiffany & Co. celebrated the launch of its new Lock collection with a VIP dinner in West Hollywood. The event, hosted by Alexandre Arnault and Anthony Ledru, was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The event also featured a star-studded red carpet, with guests including Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Alexandra Daddario, Halsey, Zoë Kravitz, Zoey Deutch, Miranda Kerr, Alexa Demie, Landon Barker and more in attendance.

