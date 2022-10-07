Hailey Bieber Brings Slouchy Twist to Power Suit with Oversized Blazer & Hidden Shoes for Lacoste Event

Hailey Bieber attended a Lacoste event on Oct. 7 at the Sunset Towers in Los Angeles, the model dressed in a slouchy menswear-inspired outfit and hidden heels.

Bieber suited up in a dark blue oversized double-breasted blazer jacket. She paired the large outerwear with extra baggy trousers also in a dark blue hue, the style super loose, pooling over Bieber’s feet and covering up her footwear.

Menswear-inspired suits for women sometimes feature oversized blazers and roomy trousers. Though slightly oversized, these suits are made with a women’s form in mind yet feature overt nods to men’s suiting.

Hailey Bieber attends Lacoste event at Sunset Towers in Los Angeles on Oct. 7, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

The Tiffany & Co. brand ambassador carried a forest green leather mini bag with silver hardware, and mixed metals by sporting chunky gold rings. The on-the-go look saw Bieber styling her dark brown locks down and parted in the middle, offering her a stress-free styling alternative that required little effort for maximum payoff.

Although her footwear isn’t visible in this snapshot, Bieber’s shoe closet usually includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She also wears kicks by Superga, Nike, Chanel and Off-White. On the more formal front, the model favors embellished pumps and sandals from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands. Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands.

Last we saw Hailey, the social media star and her husband and pop sensation Justin Bieber were grabbing coffee and taking a stroll, the socialite clad in a neutral ensemble that consisted of a baggy beige slouchy sweater and nude cargo pants that had a baggy fit and drawstring waistband. Hailey paired the neutral ensemble with chunky green dad sneakers.

