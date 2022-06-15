Hailey Bieber Talks New Skincare Line and Justin Bieber’s Health in Three Chic Looks

Hailey Bieber was booked and busy on Wednesday morning.

The model had a packed schedule in New York. She first hit “Good Morning America” to appear as a guest before heading to “Live with Kelly and Ryan” later that morning. She appeared on the talk shows to discuss her new skincare line, Rhode, as well as her husband, Justin Bieber’s recent diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Bieber on her way to ‘GMA’ on June 15. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

On her way to “Good Morning America,” Bieber wore a trendy but chic black blazer mini dress. She paired the dress with chunky black leather loafers and added white crew socks to the ensemble. She accessorized with small black sunglasses, rings, earrings and layered necklaces.

Bieber leaving ‘GMA’ on June 15. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The fashion influencer changed as she got inside the building into a sleek, monochromatic outfit that she wore on the morning segment. She sported a white midi long sleeve dress for her appearance. The dress featured a slight curved slit. She paired the dress with matching white slingback pointed-toe pumps to elevate the look.

Bieber returning home after appearing on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ on June 15. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Finally, Bieber was spotted after appearing on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” For this portion of her morning, she wore a crisp pantsuit paired with pointed-toe pumps. Her pumps were also

Bieber is known for having exceptional street style. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. Whether she’s strolling the streets or attending red carpet events she always manages to get it right. When she’s not in loafers, slingbacks or pointed-toe pumps you will likely catch her in statement slides, Nike Air Force 1’s, Reebok and New Balance sneakers.

Click through the gallery to see Bieber’s best street style looks through the years.